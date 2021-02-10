VANCOUVER -- Details are coming from B.C.'s health ministry Wednesday on the latest COVID-19 cases recorded in the province.

The update, which will come in a written statement in the afternoon, will also reveal how many deaths and outbreaks were recorded in the past 24 hours.

On Tuesday, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix shared in a joint written statement another 435 people had tested positive for the disease, bringing B.C.'s total since the start of the pandemic to 71,387.

As well, four more people died.

B.C. has recorded an average of about 431 cases per day over the last week, down from an average of about 573 one month ago.

Health officials said the province has been "making progress" in the fight against COVID-19, and urged the public to remain vigilant so that the current public health order that bans socializing between households can potentially be relaxed soon.

"We can keep this positive, forward momentum going and help keep our province safe through the small efforts we make every day," Henry and Dix wrote in their statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel