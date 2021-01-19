VANCOUVER -- British Columbians will get another COVID-19 update Tuesday, as the health ministry will release details on the latest new cases, deaths and outbreaks.

That update will come in a written statement in the afternoon.

Over the weekend, B.C. recorded another 1,330 positive tests for the disease, health officials announced Monday. As well, 31 more people died.

That update brought the total number of cases confirmed in B.C. since the pandemic began to 61,447.

During their briefing, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix also announced they expect a shortfall of about 60,000 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in the coming weeks as a result of company delays.

However, Henry confirmed that B.C. expects shipments to increase in March to make up for those missed doses, ensuring the province will still be on track to vaccinate its most vulnerable residents before April.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel and Kendra Mangione