VANCOUVER -- Another COVID-19 update is coming for British Columbians Tuesday, as the health ministry will reveal how many new cases of the disease were recorded over the past 24 hours.

In a written statement expected to be released in the afternoon, details will also be given on whether any additional deaths or outbreaks were reported.

On Monday, Dr. Bonnie Henry shared three days' worth of COVID-19 data, covering all the new positive tests from over the weekend. Another 499 people had the disease, she said, and declared the province to be in it's "second wave" of the pandemic.

"We have control over what that wave looks like," she said during a live briefing. "There continues to be COVID-19 transmission in many parts of our province, and we know that this is expected. This virus has not gone away."

Henry also said 67 people were in hospital because of the disease as of Monday afternoon.

