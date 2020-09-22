VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s health ministry will give another update Tuesday on the spread of COVID-19 in the province.

The latest information on new cases, deaths and outbreaks will be released in a written statement in the afternoon.

Monday's update, which covered a three-day span of reported cases from the weekend, revealed 366 more cases had been recorded since Friday. That pushed the provincial total well over 8,000 and, with four additional deaths, the death toll from COVID-19 increased to 227.

Another 175 people recovered from COVID-19 over the weekend but the latest infections still brought the province's active caseload to 1,987 – up almost 200 from Friday.

On Monday, a snap election was called in B.C., meaning Health Minister Adrian Dix wasn't present at the afternoon briefing. Henry stressed the province will continue giving daily updates throughout the election, including the regular, twice-weekly live events.

"For those who may be wondering, I would like to assure you that the B.C. COVID-19 response will continue uninterrupted," she said. "It is of course my priority."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel