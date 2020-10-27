VANCOUVER -- The day after a record-breaking update from the province's top doctor, British Columbians will get another snapshot of how COVID-19 is spreading locally.

The update, which will come in the form of a written statement, is expected to be released in the afternoon.

On Monday, Dr. Bonnie Henry revealed three days' worth of testing data, totalling 817 new cases of the disease. From Friday to Saturday alone, 317 cases were identified, smashing the province's previous daily case record of 274.

During her briefing, Henry also announced a new public health order limiting household gatherings that bars people from having more than six guests over at once.

"This is going to be a challenge more for some people than others, but this is something we need to do together as a community so we can get through the coming respiratory season," Henry said Monday.

"And for a small number of people who may choose to disregard the order, enforcement will be stepped up."

