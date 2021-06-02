VANCOUVER -- British Columbians will get another COVID-19 update Wednesday, as health officials will release details on the latest case counts in the province.

That update will come in a written statement in the afternoon and will also have information on the latest deaths, outbreaks and vaccination rates.

On Tuesday, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a written statement 184 more people had tested positive for the disease. That marked the lowest single-day increase in infections since Oct. 20, when 167 were announced.

As well, the province's case numbers have been declining for weeks after peaking at a seven-day average of 1,230 back in April. That average has since dropped to 262 per day.

However, Henry and Dix have stressed the situation must continue to improve before more orders are lifted or relaxed.

People can do their part by getting fully immunized with two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, they said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel