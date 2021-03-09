VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s health ministry will release more details on the spread of COVID-19 Tuesday, outlining how many more cases of the disease were recorded in the past day.

That update, which will also have information on the most recent deaths and outbreaks connected to the disease, is expected to come in a written statement in the afternoon.

On Monday, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix shared three days' worth of case data, revealing another 1,462 positive tests had been added to B.C.'s total.

Over the weekend, Henry said there were also 144 cases of what health officials in Canada are calling "variants of concern," bringing the province's total to 394. Of those, the vast majority of cases are the variant associated with the U.K.

Henry said in one-quarter of variant cases, health officials don't know how they were transmitted. This shows the variants are now being transmitted within communities, she said.

Henry and Dix are scheduled to return for a live briefing on Thursday when they'll also give the latest COVID-19 modelling data for the province.

