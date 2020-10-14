VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s health ministry will give its second COVID-19 update of the week Wednesday, outlining the latest cases, deaths and outbreaks recorded over the past 24 hours.

The update will come in a written statement, which is expected to be delivered in the afternoon.

On Tuesday, health officials revealed four days' worth of data, covering the Thanksgiving long weekend.

At a news conference, Dr. Bonnie Henry said 549 new cases of the disease were reported since the previous update, bringing the province's total since the start of the pandemic to 10,734.

Of those, 1,476 of those were considered active as of Tuesday, with 77 people being treated in hospital. Two dozen patients were in intensive or critical care.

"The numbers are higher than what we would like to see, and on average are higher than what we were seeing in the past week," Henry said during her briefing.

However, Henry explained that there was a backlog in testing, which was cleared over the weekend.

"While clearing the backlog meant an increase in the overall number of confirmed cases, the active cases and the per cent that are positive remain stable," she explained Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kendra Mangione