VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s health ministry will announce new cases of COVID-19 and any additional outbreaks or deaths Wednesday.

That update will be delivered through a written statement in the afternoon.

On Tuesday, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix revealed four days' worth of virus cases. Since Friday, 146 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed.

No new deaths were reported, but one additional outbreak at an assisted living facility in Maple Ridge was announced.

Henry warned the days after the B.C. Day long weekend could be a time when COVID-19 cases spike again.

"We need to make sure these cases don't result in a dramatic uptick once again," she said, referring to a recent climb in cases in B.C., many of which were connected to events held over the Canada Day long weekend.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kendra Mangione