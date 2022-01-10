COVID-19 update: B.C. reports 7 deaths since Friday, another big jump in hospitalizations

B.C. has recorded another seven coronavirus-related deaths over the last 72 hours, the government announced Monday along with another significant jump in hospitalizations.

The Ministry of Health said there are now 431 people in hospital with COVID-19, an increase of 23 per cent from Friday and up 55 per cent from the previous Monday.

That total includes 95 patients in intensive care, which is an increase of 16 per cent from last Monday.

Another 6,995 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed over the weekend as well, all but four through PCR testing.

The latest numbers pushed the seven-day average for cases down to 2,810, a decrease of about 340 from Friday, though officials have cautioned that daily case numbers do not reflect the extent of transmission in the province because of limitations in testing capacity.

People who are fully vaccinated, have mild symptoms and are not considered at higher risk of severe illness have been told to forego testing and stay home until their symptoms improve.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has said the actual number of new infections happening daily could be up to five times higher than reported.

Meanwhile, the percentage of tests coming back positive for COVID-19 has skyrocketed over the last month. Just three per cent of tests came back positive on Dec. 10, compared to 23.9 per cent as of Friday.

The unprecedented levels of transmission have also triggered another wave of outbreaks in health-care facilities. There have been seven more since Friday, bringing the provincial total to 43 active outbreaks in those settings. As recently as Dec. 22, there were zero.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Previous story follows.

Monday's case update will come as more students return to class across the province, following a one-week delay.

Attendance is expected to be down as some parents wait and see what impact the return to school will have on COVID-19 case counts.

B.C. is one of only four provinces and territories continuing in-person learning; the rest of the country has gone virtual.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Regan Hasegawa and Ian Holliday