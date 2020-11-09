VANCOUVER -- British Columbians will get a two-day snapshot on the spread of COVID-19 Monday afternoon.

The province's top doctor and health minister will reveal how many new cases, deaths and outbreaks were reported since Saturday afternoon.

Ordinarily, Monday's COVID-19 updates cover a three-day span. However, this afternoon's will only cover two because Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix held an unusually scheduled news conference on Saturday.

During that update, Henry and Dix announced an additional 567 positive COVID-19 tests in the province.

Henry also introduced several temporary, region-based health orders, including limits to social gatherings, travel and indoor physical activities for the Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health regions. Those orders are in place until Nov. 23 at noon.

"As you know, provincial health orders are always a last resort," Henry said on Saturday. "But right now, these additional measures are needed."

