VANCOUVER -- B.C. residents will get another update Thursday on how COVID-19 is spreading in the province.

In an afternoon briefing, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will reveal how many new test-positive cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded over the past 24 hours.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca will stream the news conference LIVE @ 3 p.m.

On Wednesday, B.C.'s premier announced the province was moving into Phase 3 of its restart plan, permitting non-essential travel locally.

That announcement came just hours before health officials revealed 14 new test-positive cases of the virus and one additional death.

As of Wednesday, a total of 2,849 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in B.C. since the pandemic began, and 162 of those are still active cases.

Watch an American Sign Language translation of the news conference on the provincial government's YouTube page.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday