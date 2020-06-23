VANCOUVER -- How many new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded in B.C. over the past 24 hours? B.C.'s top health officials will outline the latest virus numbers Tuesday afternoon.

The update, which will also reveal any additional deaths and outbreaks, is expected to be delivered during an afternoon briefing about new virus modelling.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca will stream the news conference LIVE @ 3 p.m.

In their last briefing, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix announced three days' worth of cases as there wasn't an update given over the weekend.

Since Friday, 32 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the province and one more person died.

That brought the total number of cases confirmed in the province since the beginning of the pandemic to 2,822.

Watch an American Sign Language translation of the news conference on the provincial government's YouTube page.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Carly Yoshida-Butryn