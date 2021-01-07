VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s top doctor will give a COVID-19 update Thursday, revealing how many new cases, deaths and outbreaks were recorded in the province.

Dr. Bonnie Henry will speak alongside Health Minister Adrian Dix in a live afternoon briefing.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca is streaming the news conference LIVE @ 3 p.m.

In their last update, which came in a joint written statement, Dix and Henry said another 625 people tested positive for COVID-19. As well, eight more people died from the disease.

Wednesday's increase in new cases was higher than the average of 563 cases per day recorded over the past week. The province's rolling seven-day average for new cases has been surging since the end of December after decreasing for several weeks.

Henry is also expected to give an update on sweeping social restrictions, which are currently scheduled to expire on Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel