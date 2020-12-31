VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s top health officials will give one more COVID-19 update this year, revealing how many new cases of the disease were recorded over the past 24 hours.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will also outline the number of new deaths and outbreaks recorded during that time.

On Wednesday, Dix and Henry called a last-minute news conference by phone only. Originally, they were only expected to release a written statement with case data.

During that call, the pair announced B.C. is cutting off liquor sales at 8 p.m. on New Year's Eve to discourage people from partying and potentially spreading COVID-19. Henry explained the temporary restriction, which lasts until 9 a.m. on Jan. 1, applies to restaurants, pub, stores and grocery stores where liquor is sold.

"The purpose is to decrease the late-night consumption of alcohol that leads to what we know can be risky behaviour, including gatherings and parties," she said.

During the update, Henry also revealed another 485 people tested positive for the disease since their previous update and 11 more people died.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel