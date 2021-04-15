VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s top health officials will give a COVID-19 update Thursday, revealing how many more people have tested positive for the disease in the province.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will speak live in the afternoon.

@ 2 p.m.

The pair's last came update, which came in a written statement Wednesday, showed another 1,168 people were confirmed to have the coronavirus in the province.

As of that announcement, there were 397 people in hospital with the disease, which is the most the province has seen so far in the pandemic.

As well, another six people died after getting COVID-19, putting B.C.'s death toll at 1,521.

Thursday's update is expected to include a modelling presentation, with health officials explaining the trends researchers are seeing locally amid the pandemic.

Officials are also expected to give an update on current public health orders, including an expected extension to the ban on indoor dining at restaurants in the province.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel