VANCOUVER -- British Columbians will get another COVID-19 update Thursday with health officials revealing the latest cases, deaths and outbreaks related to the disease.

That update will come in a live briefing with Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix in the afternoon.

In the last case update, officials announced another 716 positive tests were added to B.C.'s total in a 24-hour period. That brought the province's seven-day rolling average up to 648 cases per day, which is the highest it's been since Dec. 19.

Wednesday's joint statement also included the news that three more people have died of the disease.

The latest deaths brought the total toll of the pandemic in B.C. to 1,441.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kendra Mangione