VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s top health officials will give a live update Tuesday, revealing how many more cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the province.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will also give details on any additional deaths or outbreaks connected to the disease.

In their last update, given in a written statement Monday, Henry and Dix revealed three days' worth of case data. Between Friday and Monday, the pair said another 1,478 positive tests were added to B.C.'s total, which topped 80,000 over the weekend.

The province has now recorded an average of 500 cases per day over the last week. As of Feb. 17, the weekly average was at 407 per day.

That update came hours after B.C. health officials launched Phase 2 of the province's immunization program, and announced a new appointment registration system starting on March 8.

