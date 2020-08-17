VANCOUVER -- B.C. health officials will reveal three days' worth of COVID-19 cases Monday, along with any additional deaths or outbreaks.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and Dr. Reka Gustafson, deputy provincial health officer, are set to give the first virus update since Friday in a live afternoon briefing.

In B.C.'s last COVID-19 update, which was given through a written statement Friday, 84 more cases of the virus were reported.

As of that update, there were 629 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, including 12 people who were in hospital with the coronavirus, four of whom were in intensive care.

In addition, more than 2,000 people were being monitored by public health officials as a result of exposures to known cases of the virus, the health ministry's statement said.

