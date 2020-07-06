VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s top health officials will reveal three days' worth of new COVID-19 cases Monday.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will give the afternoon briefing from Victoria.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca will stream the news conference LIVE @ 3 p.m.

In the last update, which was given through a written statement Friday, health officials announced 13 more cases of the virus. No additional deaths were reported that day.

But over the weekend, Holy Family Hospital in Vancouver announced multiple deaths related to the virus at its facility.

A total of eight people have now died from COVID-19 at that care home and the most recent deaths are expected to be reported in Monday's update.

As of Friday's update, there were 162 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, with 19 people in hospital. Two of those were in intensive care.

Watch an American Sign Language translation of the news conference on the provincial government's YouTube page.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel