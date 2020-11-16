VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s top health officials will give the first COVID-19 update of the week Monday, revealing how many new cases, deaths and outbreaks were reported over the past three days.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will speak live in the afternoon.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca will stream the news conference LIVE @ 3 p.m.

In their last update, given through a written statement Friday, Henry and Dix announced another record-breaking daily case count as 617 more people tested positive for the disease.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 also climbed to a record of 167, which included 50 patients in intensive care. Two more deaths were also reported, bringing the provincial death toll to 290.

"When faced with a resurgence of COVID-19, it can be difficult to muster the strength to keep moving forward," Henry and Dix said in a joint written statement.

"Yet British Columbians continue to show unwavering resilience and fortitude to support friends and neighbours in our communities and take care of those who are most at risk, by following the orders and using our layers of protection."

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel