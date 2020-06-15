VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s top health officials are back for an update Monday and their briefing will cover three days' worth of new coronavirus cases.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will give the afternoon update from Victoria.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca will stream the news conference LIVE @ 3 p.m.

The last update, which was delivered through a written statement Friday, revealed 16 new test-positive cases of COVID-19 and one additional death.

No new health-care facility or community outbreaks were reported that day.

Health officials said Friday a total of 2,354 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in B.C. since the pandemic began have recovered.

Watch an American Sign Language translation of the news conference on the provincial government's YouTube page.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday