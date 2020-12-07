VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s top health officials will give the first COVID-19 briefing of the week Monday, revealing how many new cases of the disease were recorded since Friday.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will give the update live and will also report on any deaths or outbreaks from the weekend.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca is streaming the conference LIVE @ 3 p.m.

Henry is also expected to give an update on the temporary, sweeping orders put in place last month to help curb the spread of the disease. It's not yet known if they'll be extended or withdrawn.

On Friday, Henry and Dix released a written statement revealing 711 more people tested positive for COVID-19. They also announced 11 more deaths.

As of Friday afternoon, there were 9,050 active cases in B.C. Of those, 338 people were in hospital with 76 in critical care. That marked the highest number of hospitalizations the province has seen so far in the pandemic.

"The virus is not letting up and neither can we," Henry and Dix said in their joint statement, urging people to limit their weekend plans. "We can still be festive, we can still have fun, but let’s ensure it is only with our immediate household."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.