VANCOUVER -- British Columbians will get another COVID-19 update from health officials Tuesday, revealing how many more cases of the disease were recorded in the past day.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix are expected to give that update in the afternoon.

On Monday, the pair announced three days' worth of cases covering the weekend and totaling 2,518 positive tests. That included 936 cases confirmed from Friday to Saturday, which marked a new single-day record for the province.

During that news conference, Henry announced a string of new restrictions, including temporarily halting indoor dining at restaurants and prohibiting group fitness activities for adults.

"This is a very challenging time," Henry said.

"In the last six days, we've seen the start of exponential growth in new cases. We've seen more hospitalizations and more people requiring critical care and the strain on our acute care system is ramping up. We do not yet have enough people protected with our vaccines to keep our loved ones and our communities safe."

