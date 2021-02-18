VANCOUVER -- Another COVID-19 update will be released Thursday as B.C.'s health ministry gives the latest details on cases, deaths and outbreaks in the province.

The update is expected to come in a written statement in the afternoon.

In the last update on the disease, health officials shared that another 427 cases were recorded in the province and three more people died.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a joint written statement there were 4,150 active cases of the coronavirus in B.C., a number that includes 232 people who were hospitalized. Sixty-three of those were in intensive care.

With Wednesday's update, B.C.'s rolling seven-day average for newly announced cases declined to 407. That's the lowest the average has been since Nov. 6, which was also the last time it was below 400, at 395.

Dix and Henry asked British Columbians to continue following provincial health orders and taking precautions to avoid transmitting the coronavirus, and to encourage others in their lives to keep up their efforts as well.

"It is not only our individual efforts that make the difference, but the power of all of us working together that helps break the chains of transmission," they said in their joint statement.

The pair is scheduled to hold a live briefing Friday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday