VANCOUVER -- After getting a record-breaking COVID-19 update to start the week, British Columbians will get another snapshot Tuesday afternoon of how the disease is spreading across the province.

The update, which will be given through a written statement, is expected to be released in the afternoon.

On Monday, Dr. Réka Gustafson, deputy provincial health officer, and Health Minister Adrian Dix announced record-breaking COVID-19 numbers for the province. The pair reported on case numbers from a three-day period, revealing 1,120 positive tests were added to B.C.'s total over the weekend.

As of Monday's update, there were 2,945 active cases of the disease in B.C., which is the highest active caseload the province has ever seen.

"These numbers are concerning for all of us," Gustafson said.

"We are going to see fluctuations and surges in some communities. We know this from British Columbia, we know this from around the world."

