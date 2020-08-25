VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s health ministry will give an update Tuesday on how many additional cases of COVID-19 were reported over the past 24 hours.

The update, which will come in a written statement, is expected to be delivered in the afternoon.

On Monday, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix announced record-breaking COVID-19 figures, as the province topped 5,000 cases and set a new high for daily infections.

Monday's update covered three reporting periods, with the first, from Friday to Saturday, setting the record with 109 new cases.

That was followed by 81 more from Saturday to Sunday and 79 from Sunday to Monday. Altogether, they brought the number of infections identified locally since the start of the pandemic to 5,184.

As of Monday, B.C.'s active caseload was more than 900, which is the highest it's ever been.

As well, officials revealed B.C.'s number of hospitalizations related to the disease had increased to 18, up five from their previous update on Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

