VANCOUVER -- B.C. health officials announced another 16 deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, meaning the province lost 99 lives over a single week.

The latest fatalities pushed the provincial death toll to 457, up from 358 just seven days ago.

In a joint written statement, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix offered their condolences to the loved ones of the latest victims, while acknowledging the sobering update fell on World AIDS Day.

"It is a time for all of us to pause, to think about the many people throughout our province, our nation and the world who have been impacted by COVID-19 and other global epidemics. It is also a time to think about what we can do to make a difference," Henry and Dix said.

"Let’s be resilient in face of this surge. United and together, let’s make an impact today through our own personal actions."

Health officials also announced 656 new cases of COVID-19, which pushed the provincial total to 33,894 infections. Of those, 23,774 people have recovered so far.

B.C.'s active cases dropped slightly to 8,796, while hospitalizations reached a new record high of 336 patients in treatment, including 76 in intensive care or critical care.

This is a developing story and will be updated.