COVID-19 update: B.C. adds 519 cases in biggest single-day increase in a month

The B.C. government announced 519 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, marking the province's biggest single-day increase in a month.

The last time the province's daily increase was that high was Nov. 11.

The latest numbers, provided in a written statement from the Ministry of Health, also caused B.C.'s seven-day average for infections to surge for the fifth day in a row. The average has increased to 401 per day, up from 342 per day last week.

The province's active case count jumped to 3,171, topping 3,000 for the first time since Dec. 4, while hospitalization and intensive care numbers both inched up. There are now 191 infectious coronavirus patients in hospital, including 81 in ICU.

Tuesday's update followed hours after B.C. health officials shared concerning new modelling suggesting cases could reach 2,000 per day by the end of the month, depending on the still-unknown impacts of the Omicron variant.

The number of confirmed Omicron cases has quadrupled to 44 since the last update provided on Friday, and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said additional confirmations are pending.

"There will be more cases," Henry said at an afternoon news conference. "It is important to know that we have transmission in the community now."

The updated modelling shows the province's reproductive rate, which measures how many additional infections are caused by each new case, has already surged just above 1.0.

Health officials said the public can help avoid a major increase in cases this holiday season by keeping gatherings small, following the province's mask mandate, and getting a booster vaccine dose as soon as possible.

"This is a time, more than ever, that we need to hold the line. We need to continue to do those things we know work," Henry said. "They will work against Omicron."

So far, 86.6 per cent of eligible B.C. residents age five and older have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 82.4 per cent have received two.

More than 589,000 people have had a third shot since the province began administering them mostly to vulnerable seniors, at-risk health workers, and people with compromised immune systems.