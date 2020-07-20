VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s top doctor will reveal three days' worth of COVID-19 cases Monday, in the midst of an uptick that has local officials concerned.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will give the live update in the afternoon.

@ 3 p.m.

Last Friday, Henry reported 28 new cases of the virus, which was the highest number of new cases seen in the province since May 8 – before B.C. entered Phase 2 of its restart plan.

And more cases are expected because of recent outbreaks and exposure events, Henry warned last week.

"We anticipate there will be more cases in the coming days as people who were exposed are now starting to develop symptoms," she said.

"With this virus, there's nothing we can do to prevent you from developing disease. We just need to wait it out and ensure if you do get sick, you are not passing it on to others."

Henry's comments came during an impromptu briefing where she also revealed one infant had tested positive for the virus at St. Paul's Hospital's newborn intensive care unit.

Henry is also expected to reveal more serology data this week, as well as the results of a survey conducted by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control. Henry said more than 300,000 B.C. residents responded to that survey in May.

