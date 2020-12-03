VANCOUVER -- Two more community outbreaks have been declared in the Fraser Health region after several people tested positive at a homeless shelter and at a greenhouse.

B.C.'s top doctor announced the outbreaks during a COVID-19 update Wednesday.

"There have been two new community outbreaks at the Cove Shelter in Fraser Health and also Millennium Pacific Greenhouses, where we have a number of workers who've been affected by COVID-19," Dr. Bonnie Henry said.

"Fraser Health is leading the response … in both of those communities."

Later in the afternoon, the health authority confirmed it was responding to both outbreaks.

At Cove Shelter, on King George Boulevard in Surrey, Fraser Health said 17 people who either recently worked at the facility or accessed its services recently tested positive for the disease.

"Fraser Health is screening employees and clients at the facility, and case and contact management is ongoing," the health authority said in a statement. "Those identified as cases and close contacts have been instructed to self-isolate. People who have tested positive for COVID-19 are self-isolating off-site."

No new clients are being admitted as a precaution.

Over at the Millennium Pacific Greenhouse in Delta, Fraser Health says 10 people have tested positive for COVID-19. Employees are still being screened and Fraser Health has inspected the site.

"At this time, it is critically important for people living in the Fraser Health region to use the COVID-19 assessment tool and get tested as soon as you have COVID-19-like symptoms, even mild ones," Fraser Health's statement said.