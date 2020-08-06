VANCOUVER -- Two more long-term care homes in Metro Vancouver have now seen outbreaks of COVID-19, health officials announced Thursday.

At a news conference on the coronavirus, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said outbreaks have been declared at Richmond Lions Manor long-term care centre in Richmond and at Joseph and Rosalie Segal Family Health Centre in Vancouver.

In each case, a single health-care worker has tested positive, Henry said.

"As you know, even a single case we treat very seriously in our health-care system," she said.

Both facilities are in the Vancouver Coastal Health region. A bulletin from VCH indicates that outbreak protocols were imposed at the Lions Manor on Wednesday and at the Segal centre on Thursday.

The bulletin lists the Richmond outbreak as occurring on the second floor of the facility, while the Vancouver outbreak is on the building's eighth floor.

Health officials are now dealing with five active health-care outbreaks, four of which are in long-term care homes. The other one is in a hospital acute care unit.

There have been 666 cases associated with health-care-facility outbreaks in B.C. since the pandemic began, Henry said Thursday. Of those, 404 involved residents of the facilities and 262 involved staff members.

As of Thursday, there have been 3,881 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C., overall.