VANCOUVER -- Health officials have declared new COVID-19 outbreaks at two hospitals in B.C.'s Fraser Valley.

Fraser Health said the outbreaks at Chilliwack General Hospital and Abbotsford Regional Hospital are both limited to a single medicine unit in each facility. The units have been temporarily closed to admissions, but the two hospitals' emergency departments remain open.

In both cases, the health authority said there has been "no impact to any other areas of the hospital."

The outbreak at Chilliwack General was announced by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry during her Thursday COVID-19 briefing. Officials said four patients have tested positive so far.

"Upon declaring the outbreak, Fraser Health immediately implemented precautions, including enhanced cleaning as well as contact tracing to protect the health of all staff, medical staff, and patients," Fraser Health said in a news release Friday.

"Fraser Health has notified all patients on the affected unit about the outbreak, and in addition, is informing families of patients who are unable to share this information."

The outbreak at Abbotsford Regional was declared Friday afternoon, and also involves four COVID-positive patients so far.

Seven other acute-care facilities are currently managing outbreaks: Eagle Ridge, Kelowna General, Mission Memorial, Ridge Meadows, Surrey Memorial, Vancouver General and UBC Hospital.