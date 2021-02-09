VANCOUVER -- Health officials announced two new outbreaks at hospitals in B.C. Monday.

The first was recorded at Abbotsford Regional Hospital in the Fraser Health region. The health authority says there was evidence of transmission in a medicine unit and two patients and two staff members have since tested positive.

The medicine unit is temporarily closed to new admissions, Fraser Health says, but the emergency department is still open.

"Fraser Health has notified all patients on the affected unit about the outbreak, and in addition, have informed the families of patients who are unable to share this information," a statement from the health authority says.

"Abbotsford Regional Hospital is working with essential visitors to the affected unit on a case-by-case basis."

In the Northern Health region, an outbreak was declared at Dawson Creek and District Hospital. The health authority says nine patients have tested positive in the medical inpatient unit.

Monitoring and testing is underway at that facility.

"Public health officials will be monitoring the situation carefully over coming weeks and will only declare the outbreak over when they are confident that chains of transmission have been stopped," a statement from Northern Health says.

Four outbreaks in health-care facilities were declared over on Monday: at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital, Mount Saint Joseph Hospital, Evergreen Baptist Care Centre and Hilltop House.