COVID-19 outbreaks declared - again - at care homes in Burnaby, Coquitlam

Vancouver -

Health officials announced two new COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care homes in the Lower Mainland on Wednesday, and both of them are in facilities that have experienced multiple outbreaks since the pandemic began.

The George Derby Centre in Burnaby is now on its fourth outbreak declaration, while Dufferin Care Centre in Coquitlam is on its third.

Fraser Health announced Wednesday that 10 people - six residents and four staff members - had tested positive for the coronavirus at George Derby Centre. At Dufferin, there are four cases: three residents and one staff member.

All of the infected residents and staff members are self-isolating in their homes, according to Fraser Health, which said it is working with each facility to implement enhanced control measures.

Social visits have been restricted in the affected areas of each care home, and additional screening and testing have been implemented to help stop the spread of the virus, according to the health authority.

George Derby Centre was the site of one of B.C.'s largest and deadliest outbreaks of COVID-19, which ended earlier this year.

That outbreak began in November 2020 and lasted until the end of February, infecting a total of 110 people. Eighty-four residents and 26 staff members tested positive during the outbreak, and 37 residents died.

That was the third outbreak at George Derby Centre. The first two were much smaller and happened earlier in 2020.

Seven people tested positive during an outbreak there in August 2020, and one of them - a resident - died. Then, in late September, another outbreak was declared, after a single staff member tested positive. There were no other cases and no deaths associated with that outbreak.

Dufferin's first outbreak happened early in the pandemic. An outbreak was declared there on March 18, 2020. By the time it was declared over on May 17, 2021, the outbreak had infected 22 people - 14 residents and eight staff members - and killed four residents.

The second outbreak at Dufferin Care Centre happened roughly a year later. Sixteen people - 13 residents and three staff members - tested positive during that outbreak, which lasted from April 9 to May 8, 2021. Two residents died.