VANCOUVER -- A COVID-19 outbreak that killed three people at a hospital in B.C.'s Interior is now over, according to Interior Health.

The outbreak at Vernon Jubilee Hospital in Vernon was first declared on March 30 and saw a total of 14 infections - 10 patients and four staff members - the health authority said in a news release Friday.

“I would like to thank everyone at the Vernon Jubilee Hospital who worked hard to contain this outbreak,” said Interior Health president and CEO Susan Brown in the release.

“We are happy to see operations returning to normal and on behalf of everyone at Interior Health, send our condolences to the loved ones and caregivers of those who passed away.”

The outbreak was in the hospital's Level 3 surgical unit, which was closed to admissions while the outbreak was ongoing. The unit has now reopened, Interior Health said.

One other outbreak is ongoing at a hospital in the Interior, according to the health authority. As of Friday, there were three cases associated with the outbreak in unit 4E at Kelowna General Hospital. One patient and two staff members had tested positive there.