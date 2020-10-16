VANCOUVER -- A COVID-19 outbreak in a delivery depot located at a B.C. airport is under investigation, Interior Health says.

The health authority confirmed the outbreak Thursday, saying three staff members at the FedEx depot at Kelowna International Airport have tested positive for the disease. Another six staff members are in isolation.

"The business has sufficient precautions in place to prevent COVID-19 transmission to the public, and there has been no COVID-19 exposure to the general public," Interior Health said in a statement.

The health authority says that, while the FedEx depot is located at the Kelowna airport, the business isn't actually connected to the airport and there hasn't been any exposure to airport employees.

In her COVID-19 briefing Thursday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry commented on the outbreak, saying public health teams are onsite and contact tracing is underway.

"There is no risk to those in the public who are picking up packages," she said.

As of Thursday's update, more than 11,000 people had tested positive for the disease in B.C. since the start of the pandemic and there were nearly 1,500 active cases across the province.