COVID-19 outbreak leads to closure of Lower Mainland school

Vancouver -

A school in B.C.'s Lower Mainland is closing for more than a week due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

A statement released by Fraser Health Wednesday said Promontory Heights Elementary School in Chilliwack is closed until at least Oct. 3. In-person learning has stopped, but remote learning is being implemented.

The school's principal issued a statement saying the school has "experienced a spike in cases" over the past 10 days. Neither the principal or the health authority said how many cases were recorded at the school before it was closed.

According to Fraser Health's note, unvaccinated staff and students in "affected grades" are required to self-isolate at home. All others are asked to self-monitor for symptoms. The letter did not indicate what the affected grades are, but said letters are being sent to those impacted.

Anyone who develops COVID-19 symptoms should get tested for the disease, Fraser Health says.

The closure comes shortly after provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced the province is changing how parents will learn about COVID-19 cases in their schools.

Earlier this month, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said B.C. would no longer issue school-wide letters when an individual tested positive for the disease and would only send a notice if there was a cluster or outbreak.

"It was my understanding that there was a level of anxiety from the way that we had given broad school notifications last year," Henry said in a news conference Tuesday.

"But we hear from parents across the province, I hear from educators and our teams have recognized that parents do need an authoritative source to go to have an understanding of what is happening at their children's school."

Henry said her team is still working to develop its new system, but said it would be "less intrusive and more sustainable." Officials hope to have that in place by the weekend.

In response, the BC Teachers' Federation said it was pleased the province is changing its notification policy.

"The decision not to share the data was based on an assumption that was faulty. And so I'm very relieved to hear that there will be data shared," said Teri Mooring, BCTF president.

Parents and staff at Promontory Heights Elementary School will receive more information closer to Oct. 3, letting them know if it's safe to return to in-class learning.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Regan Hasegawa