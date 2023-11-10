COVID-19 outbreak declared at Vancouver Island hospital

Fifteen people have contracted COVID-19 at a Vancouver Island hospital amid an ongoing outbreak of the respiratory illness.

A spokesperson for Island Health says health officials discovered the outbreak on the centre unit of Saanich Peninsula Hospital, north of Victoria, on Thursday.

"There are currently a total of 15 hospital-acquired cases attributed to this outbreak," the spokesperson said in a statement to CTV News. "At this time, all patients are experiencing mild illness."

The outbreak was declared just over a month after 11 patients contracted the illness on an acute-care ward at nearby Victoria General Hospital.

As of Friday, there were no other active coronavirus outbreaks reported in health-care facilities on Vancouver Island.

Health authorities say the Saanich Peninsula Hospital outbreak is contained to the affected unit, and anyone with an appointment at the hospital should attend as usual.

Saanich Peninsula Hospital's emergency department has been closed overnight since July due to prolonged staffing shortages.

The nighttime closures were slated to end on Sept. 5, when the hospital would return to a 24-hour emergency schedule, however difficulties with recruiting doctors have kept the department closed for the foreseeable future.

Ambulances continue to be diverted to either Royal Jubilee Hospital or Victoria General Hospital during the overnight hours of 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Thirty-six people with COVID-19 died in B.C. last week, down from a peak of 70 deaths two weeks earlier, according to data released Thursday by the BC Centre for Disease Control.