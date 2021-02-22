VANCOUVER -- A Metro Vancouver hospital is facing another COVID-19 outbreak, its local health authority announced Sunday.

Vancouver Coastal Health said a unit at Vancouver General Hospital is managing an outbreak at the disease. As of Sunday, five patients and two staff members had tested positive in an inpatient unit in the Jim Pattison Pavilion.

"The unit is closed to new admissions and transfers at this time," a notice from VCH says.

"All visitation has been suspended until the outbreak measures have been lifted; the exception being for compassionate visits at the end of life."

VCH says the rest of the hospital remains open and is prepared to receive patients requiring urgent and emergent care.

"Please do not delay in seeking care as this could exacerbate your condition," the health authority's notice says.

Strict protocols have been implemented including monitoring of patients and staff, enhanced cleaning, closing the unit to admissions and transfers and cohorting staff.

The hospital has declared outbreaks in the past, including one in a respiratory unit on Christmas Day and another in the hospitalist unit about two weeks later.