VANCOUVER -- A Metro Vancouver long-term care home declared a COVID-19 outbreak after two people connected to the facility tested positive.

Fraser Health announced the outbreak in a statement Monday, saying a resident and a staff member at KinVillage in South Delta tested positive for the disease.

While the facility also operates assisted living, independent living and seniors supportive housing services, the health authority said the outbreak is only in the long-term care building.

"Fraser Health has worked with the site to support the implementation of enhanced control measures," a statement from the health authority said.

"Fraser Health is also working with the site to identify anyone who may have been exposed, and is taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families."

Outbreaks in care homes dwindled in recent months as vaccination rates increased and case counts fell across the province. However, as case counts have started to rise again, so have the number of outbreaks. As of Monday, there were six other outbreaks in long-term care homes in B.C.

Those outbreaks were in:

Holyrood Manor

Nelson Jubilee Manor

Kootenay Street Village

Cottonwoods Care Centre

Brookhaven Care Centre

Discovery Harbour

Four of the seven active outbreaks are in the Interior Health region, which has seen a recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

Addressing the outbreak at KinVillage, Fraser Health said visits are restricted in the facility, cleaning and infection control measures are enhanced and movement of staff and residents is restricted.