VANCOUVER -- Another COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a Lower Mainland hospital, prompting the closure of one unit to new admissions.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced the outbreak at Chilliwack General Hospital in a written statement Thursday. The next day, Fraser Health provided more details about the situation, saying four patients had tested positive.

The health authority says the outbreak is limited to a medicine unit, which is temporarily closed to admissions.

"Upon declaring the outbreak, Fraser Health immediately implemented precautions, including enhanced cleaning as well as contact tracing to protect the health of all staff, medical staff and patients," the health authority's statement says.

"The emergency department at Chilliwack General Hospital remains open and there has been no impact to any other areas of the hospital."

All patients of the unit have been notified, Fraser Health says.

As of Thursday, seven other acute-care facilities were managing outbreaks including Eagle Ridge, Kelowna General, Mission Memorial, Ridge Meadows, Surrey Memorial, Vancouver General and UBC hospitals.