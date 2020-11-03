VANCOUVER -- A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a dance studio in the Lower Mainland, Fraser Health says.

The health authority says it declared the outbreak at Capella Dance Academy in Chilliwack on Monday and that 26 people have tested positive for the disease so far.

The dance studio, at 7949 Venture Pl., closed voluntarily on Oct. 28. Fraser Health says contact tracing and management is still ongoing and everyone identified as a close contact has been instructed to self-isolate.

"Fraser Health will inspect the site and we are continuing to work with the dance academy to strengthen their COVID-19 mitigation strategies," the health authority's notice about the outbreak says.

"We are also working with the Chilliwack and Fraser-Cascades school districts to ensure they are informed of any potential exposure and are working together to ensure the safety of staff and students."

The health authority is reminding people to stay home when they're sick, practice physical distancing, wash their hands frequently and keep social circles small.

As of Tuesday morning, 15,501 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in B.C. Of those, 9,049 were recorded in the Fraser Health region.