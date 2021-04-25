VANCOUVER -- Health officials have declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care home in Keremeos, B.C. after a staff member and a resident there tested positive for the disease.

Interior Health said Saturday that it had declared an outbreak at Orchard Haven, a 38-bed long-term care facility it owns and operates.

Contact tracing is underway and infection control measures are in place, the health authority said, noting that visits between residents and their loved ones have been put on pause due to the outbreak.

Data published by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control suggests this is the first coronavirus outbreak at Orchard Haven.

As of Feb. 15, provincial data showed 41 residents at the facility, 35 of whom had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Ministry of Health has not provided data on staff vaccination rates at individual care homes in B.C., but it told CTV News earlier this week that more than 46,000 staff at long-term care and assisted-living homes across the province have received at least one vaccine dose.