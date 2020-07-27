VANCOUVER -- An outbreak of COVID-19 has been declared at a blueberry packing facility in Abbotsford, health officials announced Monday.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said 15 cases of the virus have now been linked to Fraser Valley Packing.

The investigation into the outbreak started on Thursday, and teams from Fraser Health are working with the plant doing ongoing testing of the workers, Henry said.

The latest community outbreak was announced during a briefing from B.C. health officials, where they announced 81 more cases of the virus had been recorded in the province since Friday.

Henry also announced there are 14 cases now linked to the outbreak on Haida Gwaii that was announced on Friday.

There continue to be three ongoing outbreaks in health-care facilities, including one in long-term care and two in acute care.