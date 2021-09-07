VANCOUVER -- A COVID-19 outbreak was declared at a long-term care home in Northern B.C. after multiple residents tested positive for the disease.

Northern Health posted a notice about the outbreak Monday, saying six patients at Jubilee Lodge in Prince George received positive tests for the coronavirus.

One staff member is also confirmed to have it, the notice said.

"Northern Health Public Health is closely monitoring for additional cases, and the facility is taking steps to protect the health of staff and those they care for, with enhanced outbreak precautions," the health authority's statement said.

Those measures include increased cleaning, enhanced symptom monitoring, reduced movement of staff and residents and temporary suspension of visits.

"Public health officials will be monitoring the situation carefully over coming weeks and will only declare the outbreak over when they are confident that chains of transmission have been stopped," the statement said.

A COVID-19 update hasn't been released by B.C.'s health ministry since Friday because of the long weekend. As of that day, there were 21 outbreaks in health-care facilities across the province. Over the weekend, at least one other outbreak was declared.