VANCOUVER -- A B.C. hospital declared a COVID-19 outbreak over the weekend after multiple patients and staff members tested positive for the disease.

Northern Health issued a notice about the outbreak Saturday, warning positive tests were reported at Fort St. John Hospital.

Officials said three patients and two staff members tested positive in the inpatient unit.

As a result, outbreak control measures are now in place at the hospital including enhanced cleaning and symptom monitoring. Movement of staff and patients throughout the hospital is reduced.

"Public health officials will be monitoring the situation carefully over coming weeks and will only declare the outbreak over when they are confident that chains of transmission have been stopped," a statement from Northern Health said.

As of Friday, which is when the last COVID-19 update was released by the provincial health ministry, 14 other outbreaks in health-care facilities were active.

The only other acute-care facility managing an outbreak was Peace Arch Hospital. That outbreak was declared on Aug. 20 when two patients tested positive.

On Friday, health officials said there were 5,657 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C. Of those, 393 were in Northern Health.