VANCOUVER -- Health officials have announced another outbreak of COVID-19 at a care home in the Lower Mainland.

Fraser Health confirmed Saturday that a staff member at MSA Manor in Abbotsford had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The staff member is currently in self-isolation at home, and a rapid response team has been sent to the site, the health authority said in a release.

This is the second time a staff member at MSA Manor has tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The previous case at the facility was announced on April 27.

Fraser Health's response team is working with staff at MSA Manor to identify anyone who may have been exposed to the coronavirus there and is taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families, the health authority said.

Among the enhanced control measures Fraser Health has put in place are restrictions on visitors and the movements of staff throughout the facility, enhanced cleaning and infection control measures, and twice-a-day screening of all staff and residents for COVID-19 symptoms.

MSA Manor is a two-storey care home with 34 ensuite rooms subsidized by the health authority, according to Fraser Health. The facility is owned and operated by Maplewood Care Society.

As of Friday, there were nine active outbreaks of COVID-19 in B.C. health-care facilities, including eight in long-term care homes and one in an acute care facility. The MSA Manor outbreak brings the total to at least 10.

Health officials are expected to provide their next update on B.C.'s response to the pandemic on Monday.