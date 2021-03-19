VANCOUVER -- A COVID-19 outbreak at a hospital in B.C.'s Interior has turned fatal after one person in the facility died from the disease.

In an update Thursday, Interior Health confirmed one person died of COVID-19 at Kelowna General Hospital.

The outbreak was declared in unit 5B on March 6 and, to date, three patients and three staff members have tested positive for the disease. The health authority didn't confirm whether it was a patient or a staff member who died.

In a COVID-19 update released Thursday, B.C.'s health ministry said there were still eight ongoing outbreaks in acute-care facilities across the province. Those include outbreaks at Chilliwack General, Eagle Ridge, Kelowna General, Mission Memorial, Ridge Meadows, Surrey Memorial, Vancouver General and UBC hospitals.

There are also ongoing outbreaks in six other long-term care and assisted-living facilities in B.C.