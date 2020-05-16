VANCOUVER -- The president of the B.C. Nurses' Union says she's very concerned about a COVID-19 outbreak at Abbotsford Regional Hospital that has sickened six health-care workers, including four nurses.

Two patients have also tested positive for COVID-19, according to Fraser Health.

"We are investigating with Fraser Health and Worksafe(BC) why such a large number of health-care workers have been infected at this site — this is very concerning for us," Christine Sorensen, president of the B.C. Nurses' Union, told CTV News Vancouver.

Sorrensen said the union has been hearing concerns about difficulties in accessing personal protective equipment from nurses all over the province, including at Abbotsford Regional Hospital.

Personal protective equipment, also known as PPE, includes items like masks, gloves, protective gowns and face shields, and is vital for anyone working in close contact with people who may be carrying the virus.

But the global nature of the COVID-19 pandemic means that the items have been in short supply around the world.

"We will be following up closely with the health authority and WorksafeBC in regards to what personal protective equipment was available and how readily it was available," Sorensen said.

Sorensen said she's also concerned that the number of staff who came down with the illness will affect staffing levels at the hospital. The nurses who contracted COVID-19 worked in critical care, an area where there is a "desperate need" for nurses right now and where there is shortage, Sorensen said.

In a statement emailed to CTV News, Jacqueline Blackwell, director of public affairs for Fraser Health, said there is “no evidence of any PPE break during patient care that has led to this outbreak.”

Blackwell said all staff were wearing PPE and “taking all appropriate precautions while in care areas.” Abbotsford Regional Hospital does not have a shortage of PPE, according to Fraser Health.

“Preliminary results of our investigation show that vigilance is required in non-patient care areas,” Blackwell said. “Enhanced strategies have been implemented to reduce risks in these areas.”

WIth files from CTV News Vancouver's Alissa Thibault.